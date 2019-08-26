The Kaduna State government has announced that it will implement the 30,000naira new national minimum wage from September 2019.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Muyiwa Adekeye who signed the implementation said the decision was takenat the state executive council meeting today.

According to the statement, ” The Kaduna State Executive Council today approved that payment of the new national minimum wage and consequential adjustments to civil servants will begin from 1st September 2019.

“The Executive Council meeting, chaired by Dr Hadiza Balarabe, the Deputy Governor, noted the commitment of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to strengthen the public service and its capacity to deliver quality and responsive public service.

The council deliberated on the minimum wage memo and unanimously approved commencement of the implementation in September 2019″ he said.

More details later…