BREAKING: Kaduna names Ahmed Bamali 19th emir of Zazzau

Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali has emerged as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.He succeeds Shehu Idris, who died on Sunday, September 20, 2020, after reigning for 45 years.

This was announced in a press statement by the Kaduna Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Ja’afaru Sani, on Wednesday.

The statement was titled, ‘KDSG appoints Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as Emir of Zazzau’. The statement read in part, “Following the death of His Highness, Alhaji (Dr) Shehu Idris, the late 18th Emir of Zazzaus, the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointment of Amb. Ahmed Nuhu Bamali as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.“

Bamalli is the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years, following the demise in 1920 of his grandfather, Emir Dan Sidi.

“The appointment is with immediate effect. All other arrangements for the installation ceremony and presentation of the staff of office would be announced in due course. The Governor congratulates the new Emir of Zazzau for a deserved appointment and wishes him a successful reign.”

Born in 1966, Bamalli studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy and a diploma in Organisational Leadership from Oxford University. He is also a fellow on Conflict Resolution of the University of York, United Kingdom.

Until his appointment as Emir of Zazzau, Bamalli held the title of Magajin Garin Zazzau and served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Thailand, with concurrent accreditation to Myanmar. He was a permanent commissioner in the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission in 2015.

He has worked in banking and as Executive Director and later acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Corporation. He was a staff of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Agency before a stint as head of Human Resources at MTel, the mobile communications arm of the old Nigerian Telecommunications Limited.