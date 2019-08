Commercial vehicles drivers are reportedly protesting on the Kaduna-Abuja highway over the alleged shooting of one of them by the police.

The protesting drivers have blocked the highway, making vehicular movement difficult.

According to a Twitter user, @donsnupy, who called on Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai to come to his aid, revealed he was tweeting from Gidan Maiker along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.