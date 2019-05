Breaking: Justice Bulkachuwa recuse, step down from Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

The President of the Court of Appeal until today was the chairman of the five man Tribunal.

Petitioners in the Appeal, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its Presidential candidate had in a separate prayer demanded Bulkachuwa to step down from the Appeal because of her relationship by marriage to an elected Senator on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), respondent in the case.

Details Later…