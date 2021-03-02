Breaking: Jangebe schoolgirls finally released by their abductors

The Zamfara state government has announced the release of over 300 schoolgirls kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of the state state.

Recall that there was speculation about their release at the weekend, but the Zamfara state government dismissed the rumour as fake news.

However, Dr. Bello Matawalle, the governor of Zamfara state gave the good news in the early morning of Tuesday, March 2.

READ ALSO: Jangebe schoolgirls yet to be released – Zamfara govt

The schoolgirls recently kidnapped from Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talatu-Mafara local government area of Zamfara state have been released.

Alhamdulillah! It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students of GGSS Jangebe from captivity. This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe. pic.twitter.com/YKfHoUuiXP — Dr. Bello Matawalle (@Bellomatawalle1) March 2, 2021

This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts. I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.

Zamfara governor makes revelations about those responsible for abduction of over 300 schoolgirls Recall that Legit.ng had reported that some of the abducted female students reportedly escaped from their abductors.

Seven out of the 317 female students escaped from the bandits while trekking along the forest.

A source from Jangebe on Friday evening, February 26, said the girls have returned home, adding that the escaped students revealed more had also escaped and are expected back soon. Daily Times reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said the bandits he met with in Zamfara state are not the abductors of the schoolgirls in Government Secondary School, Jangebe.

He disclosed that the abduction was carried out by a splinter group of the Zamfara bandits.

The Islamic scholar reiterated that the bandits he recently met were not the ones that abducted the girls, saying “it is a splinter group” that is responsible for the abduction.