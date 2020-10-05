Breaking: Ize-Iyamu backs out on challenging Obaseki in court

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in the 2020 Edo elections, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has withdrawn his intentions to challenge Gov Godwin Obaseki in court.

Ize-Iyamu, in a statement he personally signed on Monday, October 5, said the decision not to contest the outcome was borne out of the desire not to further heat tension in the state.

He however declared the election was neither free nor fair contrary to reports, alleging there “were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results.”

He noted, “there were unlawful cancellations of results particularly from Urhonigbe South and North in Orhiomwon while results were falsified from many polling units in Ofunama in Ovia South West, and in parts of Ovia North East, Owan West, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan North East, Esan West, Esan South East, and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas.

“ the gun-wielding thugs took over collation centres in many locations.”

The former Edo Secretary to the State Government (SSG) also said “there were also several cases of malfunctioning card readers, which disenfranchised duly registered voters in addition to many cases of unregistered voters voting with pre-purchased voters’ cards not collected by their actual owners.”

READ ALSO: Edo election: Ize-Iyamu insists challenging Obaseki in court

“We have decided not to commence an election petition. This is to avoid further tension in the state.

“We are also mindful that the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and many well-placed individuals have made pronouncements endorsing the process, which we have chosen to respect.”

He however said he would continue to pursue two pre-election cases challenging Governor Godwin Obaseki’s eligibility to contest the poll just “as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearers have continued to pursue several pre-election suits in various courts against us, all totalling 13.

“Consequently, we have decided to continue with our pre-election cases in full exercise of our legal rights, just as our opponents have considered it their prerogative to also continue with their pre-election cases against us.”

Daily Times recalls that Ize-Iyamu had stated that he still has plans to challenge Gov Godwin Obaseki in court.

Ize-Iyamu made this known while giving out his independence to Edo people on on Thursday, October 1.

He said the APC cannot rule out heading to court as long as the PDP refused to discontinue the various cases it instituted during the pre-election period.