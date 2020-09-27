Breaking: Israel Adesanya outclass Paulo Costa to defend middleweight belt

Nigerian Israel Adesanya knocked out Paulo Costa on his second-round TKO to defend his middleweight championship belt in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In a matchup that was originally scheduled for March before Costa tore his left biceps, Adesanya peppered Costa’s front leg with kicks, then began landing punches late in Round 2. He finished Costa at the 3:59 mark of the round.

The 31-year-old (20-0) defended his 185-pound title for the second time, after beating Yoel Romero in March. It was the 15th knockout of his career. Costa (13-1), a 29-year-old from Brazil, suffered his first professional defeat in his first fight since beating Romero in August 2019.

Daily Times gathered that the middleweight champion lives in New Zealand.