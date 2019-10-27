It is also officially known as the Islamic State and also known by its Arabic-language acronym Daesh
Quoting the Newsweek, Sputnik reports that Qardash had earlier been nominated by Baghdadi to run the group’s ‘Muslim affairs.’
“Little is known about Qardash other than that he is a former Iraqi military officer who once served under late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein,” the report says.
For Breaking News or Eye witness report Contact us on: SMS: +2348146853476 Whatsapp: +22348146853476,
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Folio Communications Limited.
Share breaking stories with us on newstips@dailytimes.ng
Discussion about this post