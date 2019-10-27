Following the death of its erstwhile leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria has named Abdullah Qardash (a.k.a. Hajji Abdullah al-Afari) as its new leader.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX USA (2642870a) Hayat Boumeddiene, far right Hayat Boumeddiene ‘appears in Islamic State film’ – 06 Feb 2015 The latest video released by French-speaking Islamic state (ISIS), fighters may be Hayat Boumeddiene, who is believed to have knowledge about the deadly January 9, 2015 attack on a Paris kosher grocery,The video, titled “Blow Up France 2,” was released Tuesday and shows an ISIS fighter praising previous attackers in France and calling for new attacks. The video shows a woman standing next to the speaker, wearing camouflage clothing and holding a weapon. French authorities are investigating the possibility this woman could be Hayat Boumeddiene. Her husband, Amedy Coulibaly, killed four hostages January 9 at a kosher grocery in Paris, authorities said. He was killed by police in a rescue and the remaining hostages fled to safety.

Al-Baghdadi died as a result of a US Special Forces operation in Syria’s Idlib province on Sunday.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant is also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

Kogi mega rally, a red card for Yahaya Bello, PDP boasts

It is also officially known as the Islamic State and also known by its Arabic-language acronym Daesh

Quoting the Newsweek, Sputnik reports that Qardash had earlier been nominated by Baghdadi to run the group’s ‘Muslim affairs.’

“Little is known about Qardash other than that he is a former Iraqi military officer who once served under late Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein,” the report says.