BREAKING: Inuwa appointed as Force Secretary, Mba, Owohunwa retained as PRO, PSO-IGP

Usman Alkali Baba, the Acting Inspector General of Police, has appointed AIG Hafiz Inuwa as Force Secretary and a member of the Force Management Team.

CP Frank Mba has been re-appointed as the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), and Ag. CP Idowu Owohunwa has been re-appointed as the IGP’s Principal Staff Officer (PSO).

Inuwa succeeds AIG Mustapha Dandaura, who has been reassigned to Abuja’s Zone 7 Police Headquarters, Daily Times gathered.

AIG Hafiz Inuwa holds a Masters degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA).

Prior to his appointment as the Force Secretary, he was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13 Ukpo-Dunukofia in Awka, Anambra State, covering Anambra and Enugu State Police Commands.

He previously served as the Commissioner of Police, Delta and Cross River States, among other positions. He is a member of the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos.

Mba, a lawyer and member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), is a graduate of the University of Dundee in Scotland, where he received a Master of Laws degree.

An IVLP scholar, he holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management from the University of Virginia, USA and a graduate of the prestigious FBI National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia, USA.

The PRO holds a Certificate in National and International Security from Harvard University, USA.

Owohunwa, the new PSO, holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice Studies and Policing from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom.

A Chevening Scholar, he holds a Diploma in Police Strategic Management at the University of Virginia, USA and a graduate of the globally recognized FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA.

Owohunwa was the PSO-IGP between 2015 and 2016, and to the immediate past IGP, Mohammed Adamu. This re-appointment marks the third time he is holding the position as the Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police.

The IGP also ordered the posting of CSP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar as the PSO II to the IGP, SP Isah Abdulhamid as PA-IGP, SP Nura Kabir Hanga as Secretary.