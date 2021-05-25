BREAKING: Intense gun battle between Special forces, hoodlums in Imo

After setting fire to the Orji police division in Owerri, Imo state, hoodlums operating under the guise of “unknown gunmen” are currently engaged in a gun battle with Special Security Forces.

According to an eyewitness, the hoodlums dressed in red and black stormed the divisional police station and set it on fire around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday.

The “unknown gunmen” special forces who raided the area are still engaged in a gun battle as of the time of filing this article. Vanguard was told that there had been no casualties as of yet.

More details later…