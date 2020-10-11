BREAKING: IGP disbands SARS nationwide after protests

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adamu announced this in a live broadcast on Sunday.

Daily Times reports that the IGP made the announcement after days of online and offline protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide.

READ ALSO: 2021 Budget: N336m allocated for anti-hate speech, fake news campaign

Many Nigerians and even some international celebrities who joined the protest, have been protesting against the end of SARS.

Details later…