BREAKING: IGP disbands SARS nationwide after protests

11th October 2020
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
BREAKING: IGP disbands SARS nationwide

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

Adamu announced this in a live broadcast on Sunday.

Daily Times reports that the IGP made the announcement after days of online and offline protests against the brutality and extra-judicial killings by SARS operatives nationwide.

Many Nigerians and even some international celebrities who joined the protest, have been protesting against the end of SARS.

Details later…

