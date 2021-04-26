Online Courses for Top Executives

BREAKING: Igboho’s House In Ibadan invaded by Soldiers

26th April 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji
Sunday Igboho

In the early hours of Monday, Nigerian military personnel stormed the home of Yoruba freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

His aide, Olayomi Koiki, revealed this to SaharaReporters, saying that the soldiers wreaked havoc on the activist’s home as early as 2 a.m.

According to him, the Nigerian government is launching an assault with the help of the state government.

“Chief Sunday Igboho’s house was attacked this morning, April 26th, 2021, about 2 a.m. with heavy gunshots,” he said. Later this morning, I’ll be releasing more updates.”

As of the time of filing this article, the specifics are still sketchy.

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment