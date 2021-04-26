BREAKING: Igboho’s House In Ibadan invaded by Soldiers

In the early hours of Monday, Nigerian military personnel stormed the home of Yoruba freedom fighter Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

His aide, Olayomi Koiki, revealed this to SaharaReporters, saying that the soldiers wreaked havoc on the activist’s home as early as 2 a.m.

According to him, the Nigerian government is launching an assault with the help of the state government.

“Chief Sunday Igboho’s house was attacked this morning, April 26th, 2021, about 2 a.m. with heavy gunshots,” he said. Later this morning, I’ll be releasing more updates.”

As of the time of filing this article, the specifics are still sketchy.