Contrary to allegation that Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello instigated the disruption of Tuesday’s governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lokoja, Kogi state, the governor has refuted the allegation.

Governor Bello, rather said his administration provided adequate security not only for the PDP but for other political parties within the state to conduct their governorship primaries.

The governor while addressing the press at the parley meeting of Kogi APC governorship aspirants and the party’s National Working Committee in Abuja on Thursday said PDP was making wild and unsubstantiated allegations which are nothing but lies.

According to Bello, his government approved the use of the venue for the primaries, secured the place and provided adequate security while he accommodated and fed the chairman of the PDP primaries committee, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state.

“The PDP is known for their brigandage and taste for violence. I wonder why they should blame their inefficacy on other people. I imagine what they were doing at the stadium till midnight.

” We conducted the APC primaries with a larger number of delegates and we started around 10 am in the morning and before 10,pm, we have concluded.

“So, they should look inward and find out among themselves who disrupted their primaries.

” My colleague, Gov Fintiri of Adamawa state called me that he was coming to conduct primaries, I provided accommodation for him and feed him throughout his stay.

“On the day of their primaries, my head of security committee went round the stadium to ensure safety and adequate security was provided. So they should ask themselves questions”.