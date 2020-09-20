Breaking: Health workers suspend 7-days warning strike

By Ukpono Ukpong

Health workers under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), has announced the immediate suspension of the 7-days warning strike embarked over federal government’s failure to address their demands.

This was contained in a statement signed by JOHESU National Chairman, Comr. Joy Josiah, and made available to Journalists in Abuja.

He however directs all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) to return to work on Monday, September 21, across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

Josiah explained that instead for the FG to call JOHESU for dialogue to resolve the trade dispute, the Federal Government resorted to intimidating and blackmailing its leaders using all forms of instruments and faceless organisations.

Furthermore, he said that the since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of JOHESU as presented within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.

“This is to bring to your notice that the 7-day nationwide warning strike embarked upon by the members of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) would come to an end midnight of today (Sunday), September 20.

“By this notice, all health workers under the five Unions that make up Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) shall return to work on Monday, September 21, across all Federal Health Institutions in the country.

“However, since the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health has continued to exhibit high level of bias/discrimination by refusing to address the demands of our members as presented by JOHESU within the seven days of the warning strike as was done to other bodies in the health sector, the next line of action would be decided in due course by the expanded National Executive Council of JOHESU.

“JOHESU will continue to use all legitimate means to defend the rights and demands for the welfare of its members in the health sector.

“Nigerians should bear us witness that JOHESU has shown high patriotism by demanding that public health system in Nigeria is sustained and adequately financed for effective, efficient and affordable healthcare service delivery.

“In view of the above and in line with the resolution of the expanded NEC meeting held physically and virtually today, Sunday, 20 September, 2020, I hereby declare that the 7days warning strike is suspended.

All our members are directed to resume work by Monday, September 21, while awaiting further directives.

“Finaly, I wish to thank all the leaders at all strata and members for their commitment, selflessness, cooperation and resilience during the 7days warning strike.” The statement reads in part.