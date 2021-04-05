Breaking: Gunmen storm Owerri Correctional facility, 1,500 inmates freed

Dailytimes has gathered that gunmen stormed the Owerri Correctional Prison in the Imo State capital on Monday morning, freeing over 1500 inmates.

The attackers also set fire to the Imo State Police Command headquarters in Owerri, burning almost all of the vehicles parked there.

The hoodlums have freed almost all of the suspects in the command’s State Criminal Investigation Department’s cells.

The gunmen were involved from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Monday, according to our sources.

A security source told our correspondent that they sang solidarity songs for about 30 minutes at the Government House Roundabout before attacking the facilities.

The attackers ordered the inmates to go home after breaking into the prison facility with explosives and dynamite.

Orlando Ikeokwu, the state’s police spokesman, confirmed the attacks when contacted.