BREAKING: Gunmen abduct students of Green Field University

According to Daily Times, an unknown number of students from Green Field University, which is located along the Abuja-Kaduna highway, were abducted when armed men attacked the school.

The armed men who invaded the school about 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday shot a security guard, according to our source.

ASP Muhammad Jalige, a police public relations officer, acknowledged the incident but said the exact number of students abducted was still unknown.

He mentioned that a row call was being made to determine the identity and number of abducted students.

According to Jalige, the police and military rushed to the school as soon as they learned of the attack, but that some students had already been abducted.

He said that as soon as the number of students abducted is verified, the police will inform the public.

The school kidnapping comes just 40 days after 39 students from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando were abducted.

Details will be given later…