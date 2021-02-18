BREAKING: Governor Akeredolu Dissolves State Executives

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has dissolved his cabinet.

The move was made ahead of the February 24 second term inauguration of the governor.

Ahead of the second term inauguration, the Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has dissolved the state executive council.

Daily Times gathered that the announcement was made during the valedictory meeting of the State Executive Council meeting.

READ ALSO: Sunday Igboho Is a child of circumstance – Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu The Governor thanked the executives for their support in the last four years toward the growth of the state and his administration.

Akeredolu also appreciated them for their dedication to duty. The governor said they had worked together as one, and the state’s interest had remained paramount throughout their services to the state government.