The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Wednesday has inaugurated the Chairmen, Deputy and members of the Standing Committees of the House.

Gbajabiamila, in his remarks at the inauguration ceremony that took place in the legislative chambers of the House, charged the members of the Committees that the success of the 9th House largely depended on their conducts.

Each of the Committees has between 30 to 40 members of the House which is peopled by 360 elected members.

The Committees are basically saddled with the responsibility of over sighting the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government.

Recall that the Speaker had on July 25, 2019, announced a total of 109 Committees including 4 Special ones.

Details shortly..