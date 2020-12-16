BREAKING: Gas leakage along Lagos-Ibadan expressway puts community in panic

A gas pipeline leakage has occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Daily Times gathered.

Residents Arepo, Magboro, and other neighbouring communities have been thrown into has caused panic.

The information was disclosed by Lagos Traffic reports via its official twitter handle. Commuters are advised to steer clear of the area to avoid explosion of intense magnitude.

As of the time of filing this report, the gas is still leaking.

The PUNCH gathered that the gas pipeline ruptured during construction works on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

A resident of Forthright Gardens Estate, Omobolaji, told Sahara Reporters that a loud sound was heard around 9:30 a.m.

According to him, the pipeline eruption caused panic as many residents of the estate rushed out of their apartments.

See the tweet here: https://twitter.com/TrafficChiefNG/status/1339136992014110722?s=20

