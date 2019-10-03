Former Genclerbirligi and Trabzonspor striker Isaac Promise has passed away at the age of 31.

The striker’s American team, Austin Bold FC of Texas confirmed the passing of the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles skipper.

Isaac Promise cause of death was not stated.

Isaac, captained Nigeria Under 20 side that won the 2005 Africa Youth Championship in Republic of Benin, he scored both goals in the final win over Egypt.

He last played for Austin Bold FC in the USL Championship. He was the captain of the football team representing Nigeria that won the silver medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Nigeria will miss you, rest in peace.