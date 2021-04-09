BREAKING: Former Minister, Mahmud Tukur is dead — Daily Times Nigeria

Dr Mahmud Tukur, a former Minister of Commerce and Industry, is dead.

He passed away in the early hours of Friday morning.

He was the first Vice-Chancellor of Bayero University in Kano, as well as a former Cadbury Nigeria director.

The death was confirmed by close family members to Daily Times.

After being rushed to an Abuja hospital from his base in Kaduna last night, he died of an unidentified illness.

A source said, “His remains are being transported to Yola for the funeral.”