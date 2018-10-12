Breaking: Fire guts Overland Airways aircraft inside hanger in Lagos

Overland Airways has suffered a huge loss as one of its aircraft went up in flames inside a hanger owned by it at the Lagos Airport

The aircraft, an ATR with registration number 5N BPE, according to investigation, was being powered by the Ground Power Unit when it went up in flames.

The officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Fire service arrived quickly to put out the fire before it engulfed the entire aircraft and other aircraft parked within the vicinity of the hanger.

The entire part of the airport area was filled with smoke during the incident.

Part of the aircraft was completely burnt especially from the middle to the cockpit.

Though there has not been any official statement, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), is said to have commenced investigation to unravel the cause of the fire.

The information gathered at the scene of the incident (Overland Hanger)was that the aircraft was packed at the Hanger and while powered by the ground power unit the aircraft caught fire.

The Director of Operations of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu and NCAA CPD Terminal head GAT Mr. Banjo met with Overland Executive Director, Mrs. Aduke Atiba, who stated that she was yet to know the cause of the fire outbreak as she was informed while in the hospital and have to rush to the scene of the incident.