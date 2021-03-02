BREAKING: Fire Guts Nigerian Army Headquarters

Fire broke out at the Nigerian Army headquarters Tuesday morning.

Daily Times learnt that the fire is currently being put out by the fire fighters.

According to a statement by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima: “Electrical fault sparked a minor fire incident at the Army Headquarters Complex, Abuja, Tuesday morning.

“The incident which happened at about 10.15am was as a result of minor electrical fault in one of the offices.

“The Army Headquarters complex is currently undergoing some renovation involving electrical rework.

Details shortly…