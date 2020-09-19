BREAKING: Finally, Obaseki votes after clash between supporters

After over one hour of waiting on the queue, Edo state Governor Godwin Obaseki has finally voted.

Daily Times Nigeria gathered that there was chaos at his polling unit 19, ward 04 in Oredo local area as a fight broke out between party supporters.

However, the clash was resolved about five minutes later when the attacker was led away by security personnel.

Report say he voted at 11: 50am with his wife.

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Nyamu, has just cast his vote.

Ize Nyamu voted at polling unit 26, ward 5 in Iguododo community, Orionhwon Local Government Area at about 9:30 am

Reports say he expressed the confidence of winning the election win the poll if the peaceful situation at his unit was the same everywhere.