BREAKING: FG reopens Eko Bridge, Marine Bridge

The Federal Government has approved the reopening of the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge in Lagos State.

Daily Times had reported in March that the Lagos government had shut the Eko Bridge and Marine Beach Bridge respectively for repairs while declaring it unsafe for public use.

But the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, on Saturday, directed that both bridges be reopened to traffic on Monday, October 19, 2020.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the ministry’s Director of Press and Publicity, Boade Akinola, titled, ‘After Emergency Repairs By FG, Fashola Approves Reopening Of Eko, Marine Bridges On Monday’.