BREAKING: FG orders reopening of all schools

The Nigerian government has ordered the reopening of all schools in Nigeria with private schools determining their procedures for reopening.

Daily Times understands that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu made the announcement during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday.

The minister advised all institutions to obey and adhere to the guidelines for the reopening of schools, earlier announced by the presidential task force.

He said all unity schools should open by October 12 “while states and private schools will determine their own modalities of reopening.”

Many states including Lagos, Oyo, Kano and Enugu, have since announced dates for the reopnening of schools in their states.