By Ukpono Ukpong, Abuja

Finally, mother luck has smiled on Nigerian workers as the Federal Government and the organised labour has reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments workers salary following the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30 , 000.



The negotiations which began on Monday, October 14 and adjourned for two consecutive days was yesterday (Thursday, October 17) ended with both parties smiling home.

This was as both parties agreed on a new template for the consequential adjustment of workers salary .



According to sources, both parties agreed to a new template of 23per cent for level 07, while 20 per cent was approved for level 08, and 19per cent for 09.



Others include; 16per cent for level 10 to 14 and 14per cent for level 15 to 17.



Meanwhile, the Minister of State, Festus Keyamo on his official Twitter handle said “After some delicate negotiations (with both Ministers as conciliators) Government & Labour have finally reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of other wages following the implementation of the enhanced minimum wage of N30 , 000. We are now working on the communique.”