Nigerians who arrived on-board on Air peace flight as a result of the recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa, have been promised by the Federal government to be given N40,000 Naira worth of air time, 9GB of data valid for 2 months as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry.

While commending the management of Air Peace for the kind gesture, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM Abike Dabiri-Erewa stated this while receiving the returnees.

Dabiri-Erewa said, “apart from transport stipend to convey them to their various destinations, for ease of communication, they are to receive SIM cards with N40,000 Naira worth of air time, plus 9GB of data valid for 2 months as well as a soft loan from the Bank of Industry to support those interested in small trade and businesses.”

She added that a programme of reintegration will also be put in place subsequently.

The returnees were thankful to President Buhari, the Chairman and management of Air Peace as well as the Consul-General in South Africa and the High Commission in Pretoria for their efforts in ensuring their successful return to Nigeria.

Dabiri-Erewa said a “total of 187 Nigerians were evacuated, amongst whom over 30 were children and about 317 were initially billed to return on the flight which experienced over 15 hours delay by the South African authorities.’’

This development came as a result of the directive from President Muhammadu Buhari to evacuate Nigerians in South Africa willing to return home due to the recent xenophobic attacks.