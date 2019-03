Breaking: FG approves N27.46bn for IDPs, 2018 flood victims

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja



The Federal Government has approved a total of N27.46 billion for victims of crisis in seven affected states and farmers who were affected by the flood disaster in 2018.

The approval was given on Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

Details later….