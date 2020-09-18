BREAKING: FG apologises for self-certification form request

The Federal Government has apologised for asking all account holders in the country’s financial institutions to fill a self-certification form.

Daily Times had reported that the FG earlier asked all account holders in banks, including insurance companies, to fill and submit a Self-Certification form.

The order was given despite the possession of the Bank Verification Number and the National Identification Number by account holders on Thursday.

This attracted reactions from Nigerians, who expressed displeasure over the self-certification form request.

However, in a tweet on Friday, the government apologised for misinformation.

It tweeted, “We apologise for the misleading tweets (now deleted) that went up yesterday, regarding the completion of self-certification forms by Reportable Persons. The message contained in the @firsNigeria Notice does not apply to everybody. FIRS will issue appropriate clarification shortly.”