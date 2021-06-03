Online Courses for Top Executives

BREAKING: Fear Grips Residents In Lagos As Nigerian Soldier Kills Customs Officer

3rd June 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji
army

People living near the Seme boarder in the Badagry district of Lagos state are tense after a military allegedly shot and killed a Customs officer in the area on Wednesday night.

The soldier was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol, according to locals.

“Fears are growing in this area of a possible breakdown of law and order,” a source added.

According to Muyiwa Ogunjobi, a police spokesman in Lagos state, the command was unaware of the occurrence.

“We haven’t found out yet, where are we? When approached, he asked, “When?”

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!