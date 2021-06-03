BREAKING: Fear Grips Residents In Lagos As Nigerian Soldier Kills Customs Officer

People living near the Seme boarder in the Badagry district of Lagos state are tense after a military allegedly shot and killed a Customs officer in the area on Wednesday night.

The soldier was alleged to be under the influence of alcohol, according to locals.

“Fears are growing in this area of a possible breakdown of law and order,” a source added.

According to Muyiwa Ogunjobi, a police spokesman in Lagos state, the command was unaware of the occurrence.

“We haven’t found out yet, where are we? When approached, he asked, “When?”