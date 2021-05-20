BREAKING: Explosion Rocks Obasanjo’s Library in Abeokuta

On Thursday morning, a gas exploded inside the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, killing at least two people.

The library is just a short distance from the hotel where four people were killed in a gas explosion two days ago.

Former Governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State owns the Conference Hotel where the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., an explosion occurred at OOPL’s Marcque event center, which is part of the Presidential Library.

Technicians were topping up gas into the Air Conditioning (AC) when it exploded, according to a Daily Times reporter.

A worker at OOPL told our reporter, “Two people have already been reported dead.”

When our correspondent visited, the two gates leading into OOPL were locked.

Only the State Fire Service truck and a few officials were allowed into the grounds, so security guards at the gate turned visitors away.

More details shortly…