BREAKING: Ex-Presidential Aspirant, Omoyele Sowore shot by Police

Omoyele Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, was reportedly shot by a female police officer in Abuja. He was allegedly shot in Abuja’s Unity Fountain.

According to an eyewitness, he was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The development was confirm by a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who wrote on Twitter that “the criminal officer is said to be an ACP. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook”.

“This is what Nigeria has been turned into under Buhari. They’ve declared war on the Civic Space.”