Online Courses for Top Executives

BREAKING: Ex-Presidential Aspirant, Omoyele Sowore shot by Police

31st May 2021
Add Comment
by Ogbonna Ugorji
Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the founder of Sahara Reporters, was reportedly shot by a female police officer in Abuja. He was allegedly shot in Abuja’s Unity Fountain.

According to an eyewitness, he was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The development was confirm by a human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, who wrote on Twitter that “the criminal officer is said to be an ACP. I watched Sowore being shot live on Facebook”.

“This is what Nigeria has been turned into under Buhari. They’ve declared war on the Civic Space.”

You may also like

About the author

Ogbonna Ugorji

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Need A FAST CURE To Erectile Dysfunction And Low Sperm Count? CLICK HERE!!!