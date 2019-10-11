Watch the very moment the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize is announced.— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 11, 2019
Presented by Berit Reiss-Andersen, Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.#NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/EIATBAMVp7
The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
He was awarded the prize for his efforts to “achieve peace and international cooperation”.
Ethiopia reached a peace deal with Eritrea last year, ending a 20-year military stalemate following their 1998-2000 border war.
