 BREAKING: #EndSARS: Reps summon IGP Adamu

BREAKING: #EndSARS: Reps summon IGP Adamu

15th October 2020
Add Comment
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
BREAKING: #EndSARS: Reps summon IGP

An ad hoc committee set up by the House of Representatives on the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protests against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force has summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The IGP is to appear before the special panel on October 22, 2020.

READ ALSO: Strike: FG, ASUU meet today — Ngige

The panel will also conduct town hall meetings across the country to take hear from Nigerians on the matter, Daily Times gathered.

Details later…

You may also like

About the author

Goodness Nwogwugwu

View all posts

Leave a Comment