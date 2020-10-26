BREAKING: EndSARS: Buratai, GOCs meet, discuss threats to national security

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, General Officers Commanding (GOC) of the Divisions and Operation Commanders, are holding a meeting to discuss threats to national security after #EndSARS protest.

The meeting is currently holding at the Defence Headquarters.

Before the closed-door meeting, Buratai who spoke to reporters, chastised unnamed international organisations for threatening Military Officers with travel ban over alleged violation of human rights.

READ ALSO: Special Report: Impact Of Continual Gas Explosions On Lagos Environment

He disclosed the conference will discuss operational and current security issues in the country.

According to him: “Criminal elements are threatening us with travel ban but we are not worried because we must remain in this country to make it better.

“The first time I travelled outside of this country, I was already 50 years and a General, so I don’t mind if I live the rest of my life here,” Daily Times gathered.

Details shortly…