Breaking: Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris is dead

The 18th Fulani Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 at the age of 36 and spent 45 years on the throne is dead.

According to Aminu, the late monarch’s son,his father had been battling with an undisclosed ailment for a decade “until this morning when death snatched him away.”

Daily Times gathered that before his death, Emir of Zazzau He was the Chairman of the Zazzau Emirate Council.