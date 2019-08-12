Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, will in the next few hours depart the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, to India for medical treatment.

This follows the order of the Kaduna State High court granting El-Zakzaky and his wife leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.

The order came after the couple had spent over three years in custody.

The court had ordered that they should be released by the Department of State Services to go for treatment and return for the continuation of their trial after their discharge from the hospital.