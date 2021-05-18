BREAKING: El-Rufai Sacks All Nurses Below Level 14

In the midst of a strike to force Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai to reverse the mass sacking of employees, the governor declared on Tuesday that all nurses below level 14 in the state will be fired.

The governor’s action is in response to a tweet he sent earlier this week in which he said that nurses at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital had disconnected oxygen from a two-day-old baby in an incubator on Monday, May 17, 2021, when they joined the NLC strike.

“Apart from referring the nurses involved to the Ministry of Justice to begin proceedings, the government has declared the dismissal of all nurses below Grade Level 14 for the unlawful strike,” said Muyiwa Adekeye, Governor El-Special Rufai’s Adviser on Media and Communication.

“The Ministry of Health has been directed to advertise vacancies for the immediate recruitment of new nurses to replace those dismissed,” the statement read.

“The government has directed all its Ministries, Departments and Agencies to submit their attendance registers to the Head of Service while Kaduna State University should submit same to the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner of Education.”

Salary that would have been paid to the dismissed nurses would be provided as extraordinary occupational allowances to health workers who are on duty to fill the holes left by those who have absconded from duty, according to Adekeye.