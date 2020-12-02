BREAKING: EFCC’ request to arrest Fani-Kayode’s rejected by Court

On Wednesday, The Federal High Court in Abuja rejected an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for the arrest of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Mr Mohammed Abubakar, EFCC’s prosecuting counsel, had urged the court to issue an arrest warrant against the ex-minister following his absence from Wednesday’s proceedings of his trial involving alleged diversion of N26m he received from the then National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, in 2014.

Daily Times reports that he application was opposed by Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Mr Wale Balogun, who tendered a medical report dated November 24, 2020 advising the former minister to observe some bed rest.

Justice John Tsoho, who is also the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court denied the prosecution’s application for the issuance of an arrest warrant against the former minister on the grounds that the medical report presented by his lawyer showed that he had justifiable grounds to be absent from the trial on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: FG will punish lawmakers who summoned Buhari over insecurity – Fayose

On November 11, 2016, the EFCC arraigned Fani-Kayode on five counts including alleged diversion of N26m, which he allegedly received from the then NSA, Sambo Dasuki, to pay for an unspecified contract.

The judge adjourned till February 23 and 24.