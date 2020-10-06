BREAKING: ECOWAS lifts Mali sanctions

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Tuesday said it was ending sanctions imposed against Mali following a military coup in August that ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Daily Times had reported that Mali junta appointed interim president after embargo threat.

In a statement, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said “heads of state and government have decided to lift sanctions” in order to “support” the handover to civilian rule.

”It noted the publication of a transition roadmap and the status alloted to the military leader in the interim government.

AFP

Details later…