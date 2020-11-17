BREAKING: Ebonyi Gov, Dave Umahi, dumps PDP for APC

The governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressive Party (APC), Daily Times gathered.

This decision followed weeks of speculations and plea from political families of the PDP. Umahi allegedly left because he thought the PDP will not zone the 2023 presidency to the South-East – speculation he thought will be an act of injustice to the zone.

Detail later…

