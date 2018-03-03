Breaking : DSS Operatives Invade Independent’s Abuja Bureau Chief House , Carted Away Laptop, International passport , Memory Cards

Operatives of Department of State Services ( DSS ) on Friday night in a commando style invaded the house of Mr. Tony Ezimakor ,the Abuja Bureau Chief of Daily Independent Newspaper and carted away his laptop, memory cards, handset, International passport, bank deposit slip.

The officers who arrived the premises of the house which was located at Tundun-Wada Extention Federal Housing Lugbe in Abuja in the company of Mr. Tony Ezimakor at 4:45pm with three vehicles.

It was gathered that the wife of the journalist was not at home when the officers arrived but met the children who are playing and ordered them out . The officers were said to have ransacked the entire rooms including toiltes and kitchens. In the process of the operation. We gathered that they made away with one laptop, memory cards, International passport, a bank deposit slip , set of Compact Disc (CD).

According to an eye witness who crave anonymity said that all the officers were with guns and divided themselves as some of them were stationed outside the house while some are inside.

Investigation revealed that the operatives numbering about ten were on mufti while others are in uniform and the operation lasted for 2 hours.

The entire neighbourhood was said to have thrown into confusion as neighbours were prevented from coming close to the scene.