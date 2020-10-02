BREAKING: Donald Trump and Melania test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump of the US has tested positive for COVID-19 as well as his wife, Melania Trump.

The US president confirmed this via his official twitter page.

Donald Trump said he and the First Lady would begin their quarantine and recovery process immediately and expressed optimism they will get through it together.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Daily Times gathered that the duo attended the Presidential Debate between Trump and the candidate of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden a day before.

Trump has come under heavy criticism over the high number of confirmed cases in the US which has also recorded more than 200,000 deaths.

He had for a long time also refused to wear a mask while downplaying the gravity of the pandemic.