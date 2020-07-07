BREAKING: Donald Trump administration announces US’ withdrawal from WHO

President Donald Trump has formally informed Congress of the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Since the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus or COVID-19, President Trump has repeatedly accused the international body of leaning towards China at the expense of the rest of the world.

The US president threatened to withdraw the US from WHO and has formally informed Congress of his decision.

This was confirmed by Senator Robert Mendendez via his Twitter handle although he criticised the move in the midst of a pandemic as chaotic.

He wrote: “Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the U.S. from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic. To call Trump’s response to COVID chaotic & incoherent doesn’t do it justice. This won’t protect American lives or interests—it leaves Americans sick & America alone.”

An administration official said the decision has also been communication to the UN Secretary General and it is expected to formally take place in July 2021.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has come under criticism from Trump and some US official for praising China in its handling of the pandemic.

The US has been one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak with almost 3 million confirmed cases and about 130,000 deaths.