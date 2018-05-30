Breaking: Dino Melaye decamps to PDP

Ahead of the forthcoming 2019 elections, Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye has returned to the PDP.

Melaye, who resumed Plenary on Wednesday after a time out with a dramatic accident and rows with the police had been giving the public anecdotes of his possible switch.

In different tweets, with the most apparent, on the day of the APC State Congresses, Melaye aimed a soft dig at the APC by saying, “everything na double double” to suggest the parallel Congresses that greeted the party almost nationwide.

Recall that Melaye left the PDP for APC before the 2015 elections.

Details of coming shortly…