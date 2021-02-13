BREAKING: #DefendLagos Suspends Protest At Lekki

The initiator of #DefendLagos, Alabi Oladimeji suspends Lekki tollgate protest. He said the suspension was necessitated by the federal and state governments’ assurances that no protest would be allowed to hold.

The initiator of #DefendLagos, Alabi Oladimeji, says the group has suspended its counter-protest expected to hold at the #Lekkitollgate today, Saturday.

He made this known during a press conference hosted on his Facebook page, noting that the suspension was necessitated by the federal and state governments’ assurances that no protest would be allowed to hold.

The two opposing camps – #OccupyLekkiTollGate and #DefendLagos – planned to hold separate protests in Lagos State on Saturday.

Oladimeji warned that #DefendLagos would organize a “huge” protest if the security operatives allowed the #OccupyLekkiTollgate campaigners to hold their planned protest.

He said, “No protest from #DefendLagos on Saturday (today). We are simultaneously respecting the state and federal governments.

“I am proud to announce that we will be pending this protest for the main time due to the law of the Federal and state governments.

We are law-abiding and good citizens; definitely, we should not be seen disobeying any law”. “In respect of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, and Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

I am now announcing that anyone involved in DefendLagos initiated by me should have immediate effect and pend the protest.

We are not going to hold any protest again on Saturday (today)”. “If Lagos and FG fail us, we will come out huge and protest.”

Alabi Oladimeji explained that the plan to protest was never for personal benefits but to ensure that no destruction occurred in Lagos State.

“It is depressing news for me because we have invested personal resources to produce banners, posters among others on this.

But this is not an avenue for us to make money like those in the OccupyLagos,”.

The DefendLagos campaigner also urged the governments to arrest anyone that contravened the directives stopping protest in the state.

“If they come out to protest and the government allows that, it means that we can also protest. We trust the governments.

The state and FG have banned any protests in Lagos. If they come out and the government did not arrest them, it means that the government has failed us,”.