BREAKING: Declare state of emergency over insecurity, Reps tells Buhari

27th April 2021
by Ogbonna Ugorji
The Nigerian House of Representatives has requested that President Muhammadu Buhari declare a state of emergency due to the country’s growing security problems.

The green chamber also decided to summon Mohammed Monguno, the country’s national security adviser (NSA), as well as service and paramilitary leaders, to testify on the country’s security situation.

The resolutions were passed by the lawmakers on Tuesday after a four-hour executive session.

More details shortly…

Ogbonna Ugorji

