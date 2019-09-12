Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has proposed to his long time girlfriend, Chioma.

Davido took to his verified Instagram handle to make this announcement on Thursday, saying that Chioma has accepted his proposal, while showing off the big diamond ring on her finger.

According to him, “She said yes!!! Big Rock #Assurance2020”

Recall that Davido and Chioma did their introduction last week.

Also, controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunyolo revealed recently that Chioma had been delivered of a baby.