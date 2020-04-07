At least 7 coronavirus patents who were admitted at an Isolation center in the Federal Capital Territory have been successful treated and discharged.

.The FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello who announced their discharge in a statement said’ he was optimistic that the remaining 39 who are still on admission would soon be discharged.

The minister commended the health personnel for their dedication to duty in spite of the pandemic.

“Since the outbreak of the first Covid-19 case in the FCT, I have been kept abreast daily on the condition of the patients. I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients, totalling 7, are ready to be discharged after their final tests results returned negative.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients. We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them”,he stated.